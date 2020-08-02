SHAFFER, Jacqueline Marie "Jackie" Jacqueline "Jackie" Marie Shaffer, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Wooded Glen. Jackie was born December 9, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, to John William and Bessie L. (Foulk) King. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and later worked as a beautician at Snowhill Hair Fashions for 32 years. Jackie loved roller skating and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lee Shaffer; son, Jerry William (Cheryl) Shaffer; five grandchildren, Blake (Tina), Jonathan (Krista), Heather (Bryce), Sierra and Sequoia (Daniel); seven great-grandchildren; and special nephew, John King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Craig; a sister, Pam; and a brother, William "Billy." A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at conroyfh.com. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

