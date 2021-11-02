SHAFFER, Dr. Don Timothy



Age 79, of Brookville, passed away on October 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don D. and Helen (Hay) Shaffer. Don spent 57 years as a Chiropractor. He was proud that his brothers, Terry, Tony and Robert followed in his footsteps as Chiropractors along with his son, Randall; daughter, Cynthia Hummel; son-in-law, Andrew Hummel; niece, Heidi Olson; and nephew, Ryan Shank; grandson, Marcus Hummel and grandsons, Riley Shaffer and Peter Hummel who are



currently attending chiropractic college. He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge and Antioch Mounted Patrol; he served as a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff for years and was on the Clayton City Council. He enjoyed Politics,



SCUBA diving, horses, painting, and coffee and donuts at



Hip-Stirs. He was a big fan of Flyers basketball, Buckeye football and whatever sport his grandkids were playing. Survived by his children, Randall (Ellen) Shaffer, and Cynthia (Andrew) Hummel; grandchildren, Riley and Megan Shaffer, Marcus, Maria, Peter, Xavier, Luke and Theodore Hummel; brothers, Jon, Terry, Tony (Kathy) and Robert; good friend and ex-wife, Beatrice Shaffer. A celebration of life will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Transfiguration Church, 972 S.



Miami St., West Milton, OH. Masonic services will be held at 12 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 6 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with interment to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life University's Dr. Sid E. Williams Center for Chiropractic Research



alumni.life.edu/SupportResearch