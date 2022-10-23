SHAFFER, David L.



David L. Shaffer, 76, of Springfield, died October 17, 2022. He was a 1964 graduate of Springfield South High School. He served his country in Vietnam with the United States Army, where he earned the Commendation Medal. David is retired from Navistar. He is survived by his two children, son Jason Shaffer and wife, Ericha of Bentonville, Arkansas, daughter Jody and husband Matt Gilkerson of Hilliard, Ohio. As well as four grandchildren, Max, Alexis, Cam and Cooper. David was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Julia (Pennell) Shaffer, brother Donald Shaffer and sister Karen Shaffer. At his request there will be no services, but he would ask that you please root for the Browns to win.

