SHAFFER, Carol Jane



91, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Homer A. and Eva E. (VanGundy) Knapp. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. in 2012. Jane was talented in the craft of sewing, cooking, and a longtime member of the Champaign Quilters Guild. She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca (James P. Jr.) Shivler, Cathie Fernung, and Kim (Dennis) Turner; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held by the family.




