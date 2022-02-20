Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

SHAFFER, Carol

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SHAFFER, Carol Jane

91, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She was born on October 17, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Homer A. and Eva E. (VanGundy) Knapp. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. in 2012. Jane was talented in the craft of sewing, cooking, and a longtime member of the Champaign Quilters Guild. She is survived by her daughters: Rebecca (James P. Jr.) Shivler, Cathie Fernung, and Kim (Dennis) Turner; six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held by the family. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALES, Richard
3
ARNOLD, Cherry
4
RAGLAND, Samuel
5
READING, Marilyn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top