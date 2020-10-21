SHAFFER, Callie June



Callie June Shaffer, age 3 of Hamilton, passed away at her home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Callie was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 18, 2017, to Tiffany and Albree Shaffer.



To know Callie, was to know true beauty, strength, grace, joy and courage. Callie was diagnosed with Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma at just 17 months old. She fought bravely for 1 year and 9 months of her 3 years of life, all the way up till the moment she passed, so peacefully, surrounded by so much love. We are sure she was welcomed in grand style into Heaven. Where there is no more pain, no hospitals, no more owies....finally our tiny but mighty warrior princess can dance and run and play. We are here and we are hurting from our loss but she is free, she will forever be with us. We take peace knowing that in her very short 3 years here with us, she managed to touch the hearts of so many, literally all around the world. Her beautiful eyes, infectious smile and huge bows definitely captured attention and her strength, courage and sassy charm reeled everyone in. Some souls are just too precious for this Earth, Callie was truly an angel and has forever changed our lives. If love were enough, she would have lived forever. She was #TinyButMighty and we will forever be #CallieStrong.



Callie is survived by her parents, Tiffany and Albree Shaffer; big brother, Tyler Shaffer; honorary mother, Brittany (Chris) Fuson; "Husband", Caisyn Fuson; grandparents, Michael Shaffer, Christy (Ted Baker) Shaffer; great-grandmother, Marguerite Polk; aunts, Trisha (Chris Daniels) Lamb, Lorrie Teate and Erin (Paul) Reynolds; cousins, Hailey and Haiden Lamb, Zachary McBroon; as well as numerous honorary aunts and cousins. Callie was preceded in death by her great-uncles, Robert and Rick Shaffer; great-grandfather, Lowell Polk; great-grandparents, Anthony and Shirley Hoobler.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. A celebration of life service will follow at 4:00 PM.

