SHAFFER, Amy Jo



(Age 57) of Springfield, Ohio, passed away at Kettering Medical Center surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. She was born on November 9, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Donald and Judy (Knepper) Brammer. In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her loving



husband of ten years, George Shaffer; her children: Ryan (Linh) Dennis, Kyle (Chelsea) Dennis, Tyler (Ashley) Dennis and Sara (Alex) Dietz. She leaves 4 siblings: Kerri Brammer, Jeff (Susan) Brammer, Darryl



(Christi) Jent and Jennifer (Mark) Sturgeon; many nieces and nephews and her mother-in-law, Thelma Brown. Amy is



preceded in death by a sister, Donna Jeanne Brammer; paternal grandparents, Fred and Ida Mae Brammer; maternal grandparents, Jacob Knepper, Vera Huff and Donald Huff; and her favorite schnauzer, Lexie. Amy was a 1983 graduate of Northwestern High School, where she was active in tennis and marching band. She was employed 20 years at Young's Golden Jersey Inn. She enjoyed sharing life with her soul mate and best friend George - whether it was attending church



together at West Enon Church of God, fishing, or loving on their 3 schnauzers. More than anything, Amy loved the Lord, her family, and being a mom. She was eagerly awaiting her first grandchild, a little girl due in April 2022. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate. Condolences may be left for the family at



