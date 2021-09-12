SHAFER, Kendra Leigh



Kendra Leigh Shafer age 32 of Tipp City formerly of Fairborn went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 9, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Kenneth L. and Jacqueline R. (Fields) Majors on July 12, 1989 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Clifford and Jean Majors; maternal great grandparents Ray and Edith Hall, and Burke and Mallie Fields; grandma in law Patricia Godsey. She is survived by her loving husband Joshua Scott Shafer of 9 years; 2 sons who were her pride and joy Finlee Scott Shafer, and Deklan Scott Shafer; parents; maternal grandparents Jack and Vera Fields; mother and father-in-law Douglas and Deborah Shafer; brother Joshua L. (Amanda) Majors; sisters Jennifer Ross, and Amy (Bob) Strickland; nephews Carson, Avery, Alex and Skyler; nieces Robin, Gracie, and Mallie; uncles David (Robin) Fields, and Jason (Jammie) Fields; sister in law Courtney (Sam) Gomez; grandparents in law Allan and Denise Godsey; great great-grandma in law Phyllis O'Ryan; uncles in law Dave (Osha) Godsey, and Dale (Amber) Godsey; special cousins Anthony (Allie) Fields, Sarah (Nick) Kimmey, and Jon Fields; special friend Briana Gonzalez; along with a host of family and friends. Kendra is a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Kendra had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and was a lifelong member of Christ Community Church where she was the founder of the ladies group Bible study and taught Sunday school for several years. She was a kindhearted soul and never met a stranger, she had a smile that could light up the room. Kendra is well known for her love of the holidays, and it was very normal for her to decorate her home for fall in August and she would have the family Christmas Tree up in October. Family was her everything whether it was beach vacations to Destin, Florida or going to her brother's house for a cookout she was always the life of the party. Kendra was a ParrotHead and loved everything Jimmy Buffett, her happy place was with her toes in the sand sitting on a beach chair next to her husband, watching her boys play in the surf with Margaritaville playing in the background. Family and Friends may call on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 5PM – 8PM at Grace Fellowship Church 85 Quick Rd. New Carlisle, Ohio 45344 where a celebration of Kendra's life will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10AM with Pastor Ken Majors and Pastor Michael Berner officiating. Interment to follow in the Byron Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.trostelchapman.com



