SHAFER, Jack D.



Jack D. Shafer, 86, of Middletown, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home. He was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1934, to parents, Donald and Helen (Kann) Shafer. Jack had worked as a mechanical engineer for Black Clawson for 15 years. He then became a private



engineer consultant in the pulp and paper industry. Mr.



Shafer is survived by his wife, Barbara (Mannon) Shafer; sons, Eric (Patricia) Shafer and Mark (Kelly) Shafer; sisters, Donna (Ron) Rinker and Linda Welter; five grandchildren, Derrick (Bethany) Shafer, Brooke Shafer, Elizabeth Shafer, Rebecca Shafer and Jessica Shafer; and three great-grandchildren, Cameran, Kaiden and Amaya. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held for the family at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at



