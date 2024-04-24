Shafeek, Jawaud M. "Jay"



age 65, of Dayton, OH passed away April 18, 2024. He graduated from Colonel White High School in 1978. Jay worked at Walmart, at the Dayton Mall, for 13 years. He attended Christ Church United Methodist, in Kettering. Jay loved playing the piano, creating artwork, photography, writing poetry, and bringing people joy. Preceded in death by his parents Habeeb and Katrina Shafeek, and brother, Hassan Ramsey. He is survived by brothers Habeeb, Hadeed, David, Seial, Mahmud, Teima Shafeek, and a host of nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 11-12pm on Friday, April 26 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of Jay's service by visiting www.Routsong.com.



