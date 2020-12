SHACKELFORD, Justin



36 of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born July 12, 1984, in Dayton, to Rick and Diane Shackelford. He is survived by his parents; brother, Ryan Shackelford; nephew, Kyler Shackelford and sister-in-law, Rachel Shackelford.



Cremation has been scheduled and there are no service date at this time.



Condolences to Justin's family may be made to:



www.powerskellfuneral home.com