SEXTON, Maynard Harold Maynard Harold Sexton, 80, of Springfield, passed away



December 23, 2020, in Southbrook Care Center. He was born April 18, 1940, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, the son of Clayton C. and June Marie (Frazier) Sexton. Mr. Sexton was a member of the D. A. V. and the Union Club. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was retired from the Engineering Department of the City of Springfield. Survivors include his loving wife;



Sabrina (Harmon) Sexton, two stepsons; Matthew Rowe and William (Nicole) Rowe, one grandson; Donithan Patrick Zane Rowe, siblings; Donnie (LaVern) Sexton, Sue Martz, Phyllis



Holcomb and Kay Bailey, several nieces and nephews and beloved friend; Jack Terral. He was preceded in death by a sister; Jennie Cornett, a brother; Dink Sexton and his parents. Due to COVID 19, Military Honors and private funeral services will be held Mr. Sexton's family with Pastor Aaron Cydrus officiating. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

