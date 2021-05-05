SEXTON, Judy Lynne



Age 66, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center Emergency Room. She was born July 13, 1954, in



Richmond, Indiana, and moved to Ohio when she was a child. Preceding her in death were her father, Wayne and Marie Harden; her mother, Orphia and John Hager; her husband, Bob Sexton in 2016; one grandson, James Sexton II; and four brothers, Dennis, Johnny, Wayne and Richard. She is survived by four children, Tony (Kay) Sexton, Nikki (Brian) Muntz, Barbie Sexton and Jody (Brian Smith) Holloway; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five brothers, Don, Danny, David, Nathan, and Fred; three sisters, Joyce, Jenny and Joan; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Middletown Masonic Temple, 1301 S. Marshall Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



