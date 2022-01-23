SEWELL, LARRY

SEWELL, Sr., Larry "Luke"



83, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He resided in Springfield most of his life. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp form 1956-1962. Larry was an electrician by trade but completed his working career as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was an avid sports fan and excelled in both golf and bowling. Another favorite pastime was the card games with his friends at the Elks. He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter Staci and Mike Gough; sons, Larry and Valerie Sewell, II and Don Peterman, Jr.; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and sister-in-law, Marleah as well as all of his lifelong friends. Harry was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Earl, Jr., Pearl "Ed" and Johnny. Larry left us the same way he lived his life, on his terms. He will live on in our hearts forever. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ervin Hargrave officiating. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

