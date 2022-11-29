SEWELL, Ann



Age 75, loving mother of three passed away peacefully in the early hours of November 26, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ann was born in 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, where she continued to reside her whole life. She graduated from South High School and went on to attend Wittenberg University. She completed her working career after 37 years of service from Navistar in 2001. Ann was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of Abundant Life Church for over 40 years. She was an avid reader, animal activist, and always enjoyed giving her time to others. She is survived by her daughter, Staci and Mike Gough; sons, Larry and Valerie Sewell, II and Don Peterman, Jr.; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Michael and her husband, Larry. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will follow beginning at 1:00 pm. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 St. Rt. 56, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.

