Severance, Patricia

Severance (Anna), Patricia Mary "Pat"



Patricia "Pat" Severance, age 77, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at The Woodlands of Hamilton on July 20, 2024. She was born on July 26, 1946 to George and Ruth (Tures) Anna in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Cleveland Hill High School in 1964. On September 9, 1972, she married James Severance. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Patricia is survived by her husband, James Severance; her three children, Mark (Robin) Wieczorek, Eric (Julie) Severance, and David (Melissa) Severance; eight grandchildren, Adam Wieczorek, Jameson Severance, and Owen, Oliver, Emory, Ivy, Nina, and Noelle Severance; one great grandson, Atlas Severance; brother, David (Elaine) Anna and her nephews, Jeffrey and Christopher Anna. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH 45014 on Thursday, July 25, 2024 from 3 PM until time of funeral service at 5PM. A private burial will be held by the family in Buffalo, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Center Alliance Foundation (give.roswellpark.org), PO Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org), 322 8th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



