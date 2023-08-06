Setty, Patricia

Setty (Buchanan), Patricia L.
Patricia L. (Buchanan) Setty, passed away on July 26, 2023. She was born on October 8, 1938, the daughter of Albert O. and Mollie C. (Harris) Buchanan Sr. Survivors include her longtime friend; Deloris Nier of Lillington, North Carolina, one son; Lloyd Setty and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Lawrence R. Setty, a brother. Albert O. Buchanan Jr. and her parents. Burial will be in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery with her parents. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505