SETTY, Cheryl

1 hour ago

SETTY, Cheryl J.

Age 58 was a life long resident of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Anthony Setty in 2013; her father Clyde V. Cornett, and brother Steven Victor Cornett. She is

survived by her mother, Phyllis J. Cornett of West Carrollton; 3 sons, Anthony Setty of Miami Twp., Alexander Caleb Setty, and Benjamin Joseph Setty both of West Carrollton; brother Robert C. Cornett of Springfield, OH, and granddaughter

Trinity Michelle Setty of Miamisburg. Services will be Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Miamisburg Christian Church, 1146 East Central Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342. Pastor Mike Tuttle officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen

Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

