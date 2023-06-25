Settlemire, Mildred

Settlemire (McKinney), Mildred Ann



Visitation, Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 4:00PM until 8:00 PM and again on Monday, June 26, 2023 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM all at the Oswald Hoskins Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will follow at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH. Memorial donations are requested to the Warren County Humane Association.



Funeral Home Information

Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon

329 East Mulberry Street

Lebanon, OH

45036

