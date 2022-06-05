Settimo, Vince

IN LOVING MEMORY VINCE SETTIMO
June 4, 2010
On this day, I am giving
tribute to an amazing person who lived among us, and gave us beautiful memories we will always cherish. The memories we made together will always be the most
beautiful moments of my life. You were my love, my
protector, and my world. Your strong shoulders always strengthened me. Your
unconditional love was all that I needed to live in this world. Dear Vince, losing you was the most painful memory I can
recall, but you are still living in my heart. Sometimes I just look up, smile, and say I know that was you! Each year I think it will be easier and each year I miss you as much. We dreamt of living a long life together – I still think you are here by my side because I can feel you. I will love you always and forget you never. ~ Julie