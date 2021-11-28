SETSER, Thelma

SETSER (Abrams), Thelma



Age 91, of Hamilton, passe away Tuesday, November 22, 2021, at Woodland's of Hamilton. She was born November 10, 1930, in Clover Bottom, KY, the daughter of Green Abrams and Betty (Daughtery) Abrams. She moved to McGonigle, OH, in 1947 at the age of 16. She finished High School at Hanover in 1948. On July 24, 1948, she married Roy V. Setser She was a wonderful Wife, Daughter, Mom and Nannie. She was renowned for her cakes and pies. She was a sought after seamstress and loved to crochet and quilt especially for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Every Friday and Saturday she could be seen throughout Hamilton and Fairfield stopping by at her favorite garage sales. She also enjoyed playing cards and dominos on Friday nights with her sisters in­ law and their husbands. Thelma was a devout Christian who gave her life to Christ in June of 1968. She was a charter member and very involved at Faith Pentecostal Church. She loved to travel with her husband Roy to Florida every winter for over 20 years. She is survived by her son Larry V. (Ruby) Setser; daughter in law Carrie Setser; grandchildren Cari A. (Gary) Gerber and Tara L. (Mark) Schiff; and great grandchildren Kelli, Lauren, and Clayton Gerber and Sydney and Josey Schiff. Mrs. Setser was preceded in death by her husband Roy V. Setser of 66 years and son David W. Setser. Also preceding her in death were her parents Green and Betty Abrams along with her father-in-law and mother in law Rev. T.J. and Member Setser, brother Leonard Abrams and sisters Belle Davidson, Gladys Neeley, Blanche Fugate and



Geraldine Arnold. A graveside service will take place on



Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. James M. Setser and Rev. Rick Witt, officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Woodland's of Hamilton for their loving care for the past five years and would like to also thank Carol Stewart and the late Carolyn Hawkins for their care of Thelma. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Pentecostal Church 719 Kenworth Ave Hamilton 45013.



