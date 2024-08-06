Setser, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Setser, 85, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on August 3, 2024. Born February 21, 1939, to George "Bill" and Thelma Setser, Ron was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong learner. His career in research and development at Procter and Gamble spanned over 30 years, where he utilized his problem-solving skills and passion for technology.



He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Kaye Setser; children Geoffrey (Susan), Katherine (Dick Overton), and Julia (Peter) Pedroni; grandsons Nicholas and Steven Setser; granddaughter Beatrice Pedroni; sister Shirley (Bill) Barnhart; and niece Amy (Rob) Gill. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 7, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Ron's name. The family extends heartfelt thanks to his caregivers and friends for their support and kindness.



