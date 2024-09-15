Seskevics, Don J.



Donald "Don" J. Seskevics, 76, of Catawba Island, Ohio and formerly of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, September 7, 2024, at the MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born in Dayton on July 19, 1948, the son of Joseph and Florence (Fehrman) Seskevics. Don grew up in Vandalia and graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1966 and earned his bachelor's degree from Baldwin Wallace. He retired from Ceva Logistics.



Don married Genny Hayes Harbin in Dayton, Ohio on October 3, 1981, and they spent forty-nine wonderful and loving years together. He was a good stepfather and the best Papaw to his grandkids. He loved talking and spending time with his family and friends, many of whom were lifelong. Don was an avid fisherman, boater and athlete. He and Genny spent many years going to fishing camps in Canada during the fall months, visiting his brother, Steve in Maui and wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. Everyone will miss his laugh and his unique sense of humor!



Don is survived by his loving wife, Genny, stepdaughter, Cynde (Bill) Kelsey, stepson, Jay (Carolyn Earles) Harbin, grandchildren, Nick (Alyssa Leonard) Kelsey, and Caiti Kelsey, brothers, Mike (Bonnie) Seskevics and Steve Seskevics, sisters, Carol Smith and Janice (Barry) Berch, along with a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother, (Ted (Jana) Seskevics and his brother-in-law, Paul Smith.



No service is planned at this time. The family suggests memorial contributions in Don's name, be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.wakjerfuneralhomes.com. The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home of Port Clinton, Ohio is assisting the family with their arrangements.



