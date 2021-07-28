SERRIANO, Barbara

SERRIANO (nee Masters), Barbara M.



January 22, 1930 - July 24, 2021



Beloved wife of William, Sr., for nearly 71 years; devoted mother of Marilyn (William), William Jr. (Lisa), Robert (Leah); dear grandmother of four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Barb was a very active Oxford community member and was the recipient of the Oxford Citizen of the Year Award; she devoted her time to the Miami Art Museum, McCollough-Hyde Auxiliary, and the Lane Library; Barb also distributed communion at St. Mary's Church and local nursing homes. She also enjoyed spending time with members of her bridge club, the Gourmet Club, her book club, current events club and investor's club and other social groups. The family would like to thank Woodland County Manor for the excellent care Barbara received. The family will receive friends and relatives at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 E. High St., Oxford, Ohio, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Mt.



Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences to



www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com