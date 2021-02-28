SERRER (Kersey), Joan



Joan Serrer, 93, passed away Feb 19, 2021, at her Tucson, Arizona, home surrounded by her family. Joan was the daughter of the late Everett and Grace (Garrison) Kersey and was born in 1927, in Dayton, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She married Richard Lewis Serrer in 1947 after he returned from the war, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage until his death in 2012.



Joan retired from the Beavercreek School transportation department where she loved the work and the friendships. She and Dick retired and moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1988 where they enjoyed new friends, boating, and the beach. They moved to Tucson, in 2003 for the adventure and to be closer to family.



Joan is survived by her three children Linda (Mike) Williams, Tucson, AZ, Connie (Tom) Molinari, Sonora, CA, and R. Michael (Debbie) Serrer, Clayton, OH; three grandchildren Geneva (Steve) Ringel, Amber Gati, and R. Nikolas Serrer; and six great-grandchildren Seth (Kate) Ringel, Brett Ringel, Jacklyn Ringel, Chloe Ringel, R. Owin Gati, and Richard J. Serrer.



Joan and Dick will be interred at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH, at a later date.

