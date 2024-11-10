Senne, Ruthann



age 94, of Centerville, passed away on November 6, 2024, at Saint Leonard's. She was born on January 3, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio to George and Florence Larkin. Ruthann graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and attended Wilmington College where she met "the love of her life" C. Leroy Senne. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband C. Leroy Senne, brother Darrell Larkin and daughter-in-law Beth Ann Senne. Ruthann is survived by her brother Don Larkin, daughter Leigh Ann (Jim) Kleinschnitz, sons, David (Sheryl) Senne, and Charles (Ann) Senne; grandchildren, Robert (Katie), Brian, Erin (Tyler), Dani (Ben) and Catherine, great grandchildren Zoe, Ben, Ellie Grace, Tucker, Addilyn, Sophie and Seth. Ruthann was an active member of Centerville United Methodist Church for 64 years and also a member of her college sorority (Delta Omega Theta) and several local volunteer initiatives. She was also an avid fan of the Dayton Flyers basketball team and Cincinnati Reds. Family will greet friends and family on Monday, November 11, 2024, from 5pm-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH. The funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at Restoration Church, 63 East Franklin Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A graveside service at Miami Valley Memory Gardens will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to TJ's Place of Hope in Centerville, Ohio (Greg Crabtree) or the charity of your choice.



To my family and many friends " I love you more".



