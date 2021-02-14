X

SENFTEN, David Carl

On February 7, 2021, David was called home to be with the Lord at the age of 72. His life began in Dayton, Ohio, on

October 14, 1948. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1966, David attended Wittenberg University prior to enlisting in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for 9 years spanning the globe with stops in the state of Oregon, the Bahamas, and Japan. After his service, David completed his Bachelor of Science in Accounting at Miami University ('80) and his MBA at Xavier University ('83). His career led him to opportunities in accounting, shipping, commodities, and logistics as a

Manager for Contech Engineered Solutions. David left the

office in January of 2011 to enjoy life at his home on Lake Lakengren in Eaton, OH. He enjoyed working in the yard, boating, fishing, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sheila, and his parents Florence Louise Senften and

Wylie G. Senften. He leaves behind his brother Stephen

(Paula) Senften of Carlisle and is survived by his sons Scott D. Senften of Middletown, and David R. (Jessica) Senften of

Canal Winchester. Numerous others will cherish memories and relationships with David, including many grandchildren and countless others with family ties. Other friends that meant the world to him include Victor and Elaine Smith, adopted

son-in-law Greg (Alalith) Suchomel, and his fiancé Charlotte Murrell. David's life came full circle, and he spent his final days back in Dayton, Ohio. He was proud of the legacy he leaves behind and the many goals he accomplished. Many special thanks go to the personnel at the Dayton VA Hospital and

Victory Ridge Hospice Nurses for their loving care and

compassion.

Arrangements were made by Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home and graveside services will be held at Woodside

Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio, at the convenience of the family. Pastor Jeff Travis, of the Community of Faith in Eaton, Ohio, will officiate the services. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to either the Disabled American

Veterans (DAV.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project


https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org


