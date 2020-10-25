X

SENDELBACH, Charles

SENDELBACH, Charles Alfred "Charlie"

Age 88 of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence. Visitation at 11:00 am on Friday, October 30 followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon at Church of Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville.

Private burial at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home. To view the complete obituary, share memories or condolences, please visit https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/

