SELBY, Howard E.



Age 69, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Miriam Jones. Survived by brother, Marvin Selby, nephew Christopher Selby, 2 nieces, Melissa (Christopher) Young and Heather (Joshua) Shouse and 14 great-nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends and neighbors.



Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 with funeral services immediately after and burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

