journal-news logo
X

SELBY, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SELBY, Howard E.

Age 69, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on August 28, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Miriam Jones. Survived by brother, Marvin Selby, nephew Christopher Selby, 2 nieces, Melissa (Christopher) Young and Heather (Joshua) Shouse and 14 great-nieces and nephews as well as a host of friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 am on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 with funeral services immediately after and burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel

648 Watervliet Ave

Dayton, OH

45420

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-belmont-chapel/6928?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SUTTMAN, Alice
2
BEGLEY, Belvie
3
FOUTS, Joyce
4
FULLER, JOSEPH
5
DOWDELL, Joseph
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top