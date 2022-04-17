SEIBERT, Patricia D.



54, of Springfield, passed away April 12, 2022, in her home. She was born May 22, 1967, in Springfield the daughter of Robert J. Voskuhl and Dolores Irene (Anderkin) Myers. Survivors include her husband,



Kevin Seibert; six children,



Samuel Seibert (fiancée Jessica Wilson), Ryan Seibert, Seth Seibert, Grace Seibert,



Christopher Seibert and



Margaret Seibert; two grandsons, Liam and Sterling; one sister, Tammy and Ben McConaha. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert J. Voskuhl, and her mother, Dolores Irene Myers. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery.

