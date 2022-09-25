SEIBEL, Raymond Eugene



Age 81 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was a Cold War veteran of the United States Navy and was stationed at Cecil Airfield. Ray retired from Butt Construction Company as a Project Superintendent and also volunteered at Five Rivers MetroParks. He coached his sons for many years at Englewood Hills Little League and enjoyed spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years: Susan (Dawson) Seibel, sons: Rob (Danielle) Seibel, Ron (Betsey) Seibel, John (Heather) Seibel, step-children: Collette (Johnny) Chapel-Livia, Tonya Maddox, Ronald Marks, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, sister: Nancy (Mel) Seibel, brothers: Ralph Seibel, Randy Seibel, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Emerson and Helen (Hardin) Seibel and sister: Shirley Seibel. Memorial Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516). The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



