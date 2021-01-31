SEIBEL, Carolyn

SEIBEL (Payne), Carolyn Rose



Age 76 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was a graduate of Brookville High School class of 1963. Carolyn retired from GE Capital and was also a Mary Kay consultant. She was for many years active with the Englewood Hills Little League when her boys played baseball.



Carolyn was a member of the Salem Church of God. Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved watching their activities and sporting events. She is survived by her children: Rob (Danielle) Seibel, Ron (Betsey) Seibel, John (Heather) Seibel, grandchildren: Gillian, Shepard, Willie, Noah, Kylene, Elise, sister: Ann Rohrer, brothers: Larry (Linda) Payne, Phillip (Brenda) Payne, Jeffrey (Cindy) Payne, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and grand dogs. She was preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Evelyn (Saylor) Payne. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood).



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday,



February 3, 2021, at the Salem Church of God (6500 Southway Road, Clayton) with Pastor Richard Triplett officiating.



Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial



Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com