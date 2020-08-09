SEFTON, Tom

SEFTON, Dr. Tom L. Dr. Tom L. Sefton, age 88, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Margaret (Daugherty) Sefton and brothers, Harry and Richard. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Norma (Schumacher); sons, Tom (Kathy), Dr. John (Diane), Steve (Michelle), and daughter, Susan (Matt) Henry; grandchildren, Ben, Lauren, Dr. Grant, Holly, Christopher, Megan, Shannon Sefton, and Caitlin and Zachary Henry; great-grandson, Carter. Dr. Sefton graduated from Otterbein University and University Health Sciences, Des Moines, Iowa College of Osteopathic Medicine, and interned at Grandview Hospital. He was a lifelong member of the American Osteopathic Association, Ohio Osteopathic Association, and Dayton District Academy. He was board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. He served as a trustee on the Board of Grandview Hospital as well as serving on multiple hospital and community committees. He was honored with the Distinguished Service Award by Grandview for his lifetime of service. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Also, he was a member of the Ohio State High School Football Hall of Fame after serving as team physician for over 30 years at Walter E. Stebbins High School. Dr. Sefton was asked personally by W.E. Stebbins to be team physician when the high school first opened. A family practice physician for 41 years, he was devoted to his patients, but above all else, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will live in our hearts forever. The burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church's music fund (https://www.westminsterdayyton.org/give) or Grandview Foundation (https://www.ketteringhealth.org/foundation/grandviewfoundation/). On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

