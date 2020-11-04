SEFL, Nam Sun



Nam Sun Sefl, age 77 of Fairborn, OH, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born June 1, 1943, to Mr. and Mrs. Oh. She married Ronald Sefl on June 24, 1974, in Texas.



Nam Sun's passion was her family and friends and she never knew a stranger. She could



always be found in her apron cooking and feeding those that she loved. Nam Sun enjoyed sharing her fond memories of her family, and loved to make her grandchildren laugh. She relished attending and cheering on her children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Nam Sun enjoyed



Korean Soap Operas and never missed an episode of Price is Right. She recently found a passion for her church. Nam Sun's home was always the center for holidays and family gatherings. She was a strong woman, who overcame a lot of adversity to make a better life for her family. Nam Sun always put others first before herself,



Nam is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (James) Warren and Melissa (Ritu Ketkar) Sefl; two grandchildren, Paige Warren and Dillan Ketkar; a sister, Kil Yop (Fred) Avalos; and by numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald; and two sisters and a brother.



Private Services will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel at the convenience of the family.



To share a memory of Nam Sun or to leave a special message for the family, please click visit NewcomerDayton.com.

