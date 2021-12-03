SEEVERS, William E.



Age 89 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday,



December 1 at Hospice of



Butler and Warren County. He was born on November 6, 1932, to William Walter



Seevers and Mildred (Morrow) Seevers in Marietta, Ohio. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. He was an Engineer for Aeronca and Mosler Safe Company as well as working after retirement for Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading and painting figurines. William is survived by his daughter; Debbie (Dan) Rountree of Monroe, Ohio, sisters-in-law; Judy (Vernon)



Manning of Trenton, Ohio, Janet Harris of Mason, Ohio,



numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Debbie would like to express a special thank you to Dan and Diane Kuemmerling for all their care of Bill and Pat. He is preceded in death by his wife on December 26, 2020, Patricia Ann Seevers, his parents and a brother, Johnny Seevers. Visitation will be Saturday,



December 4, 2021, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown 45005 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00p.m. The Celebration of Life Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Dr. Roger D. Green officiating. Interment will be at Grace Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



