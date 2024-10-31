See, Sharon

See (McLemore), Sharon Kay "Sherry"



Sharon Kay See (McLemore) "Sherry", age 55, of Galloway OH, departed this life Sunday, October 20, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, November 1, 2024 at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 11 am at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



