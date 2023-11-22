Sears, Ronnie Lewis



RONNIE LEWIS SEARS, 71, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday evening, November 20, 2023. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on March 14, 1952, the son of the late Leonard and Etta (Dixon) Sears. He is survived by three sisters, Ivory Jean Abner of Springfield, Maggie Moore of Tryon, North Carolina and Barbara (Ed) Fultz of Jane Lew, West Virginia; three brothers, Donnie Lee Sears of West Alexandria, Ohio, Earl David (Marilyn) Sears of Woodbridge, Virginia and Ralph (Ruthie) Sears of Arcanum, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Gene Autry Sears and Mearl Thomas Sears. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





