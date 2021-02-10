X

SEARS, Joanna

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SEARS, Joanna Yvonne

Joanna Yvonne Sears, loving mother, age 82, of Fairborn, OH, was called home by our Lord on 4 February 2021. In her last days she resided in the Wright Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fairborn. Joanna is preceded in death by first

husband, David Lawrence McDowell and second husband,

Herbert Sears. She is survived by her 4 children, David, Steven, Robert and James (Marcia) McDowell. Family will greet friends from 5:00pm-6:00 pm, Thursday, February 11 at Routsong

Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering. Funeral

Services will begin a 6:00pm at the Funeral Home. Joanna will be laid to rest alongside her husband Herbert Sears in

Houston, Missouri. The family wishes to express our deepest thanks to all those who cared for Joanna in her last days

before departing this life. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

