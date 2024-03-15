Seals, Daisydean

Seals (Sowder), Daisydean



age 89, stepped from her Earthly home to her Heavenly home on March 7, 2024. She was born in Hamilton, OH, on Nov. 9, 1934, the only daughter of Bonnie (Keith) Sowder and Millard H. Sowder. She graduated from Hanover High School, Class of 1952. On April 9, 1954, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Verlen Eugene "Gene" Seals and they spent almost 65 years together. They owned and operated Seals Cove Motel in Osprey, FL. They enjoyed traveling, especially to the Holy Land. She was active in the Hanover Twp. Community and was a lifelong member of the Princeton Pike Church of God. In her later years, she attended Faith Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Gene; daughter, Paula Reumann; sons-in-law, Donald "Bink" Ruppert and Mike Reumann; brothers, Rev. Merle B. Sowder & Ocie Sowder and Billy Glenn Sowder; her grandson, Zachary Ivey. She Leaves behind her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Ruppert; 4 grandchildren, Amy (Ben) Casteel, Ashley (Jesse) Hellweg, Jason Reumann, and Joshua Reumann; 3 great-grandchildren, Andriana Warman, Lincoln Scott Casteel, and Avelynn Daisy Hellweg; and a great-great-grandchild, Delila Warman; and her devoted Yorkie, Abby; sisters-in-love, Eva Brown, Pearl Garner, and Carolyn Miller, nieces and nephews, cousins, wonderful neighbors and church family. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2024 from 10 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God or Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton.



