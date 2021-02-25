SEAGRAVES, William K. "Bill"



Age 85, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. Bill was born May 7, 1935, in Kayford, WV, son of Willie C. and Pearl Seagraves. Bill was a retired employee of General Motors – Inland Division, and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Preceded in death by his parents, son,



Mickey Allen, Sr., brother, Curt Seagraves, Bill is survived by his wife of 29 years, Joanne (George) Seagraves; sons, William "Bill" Seagraves, Jr. (Karen), John "Andy" Seagraves



(Stephanie); stepson, Daniel George; 9 grandchildren,



Gretchen, Josh, PJ, Mickey Allen, Jr., Brandon, Andrea,



Aubrey, Zach, and Kayla; numerous great-grandchildren;



sister, Nancy Hogan (Scott); brother, John Seagraves (Gloria); along with a host of other family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Sat., Feb. 27, at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia, with Mr. John Seagraves officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at First Light Church on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Band of Brothers, c/o George Medary, 6648 Lakeview Circle, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 in Bill's memory. To read Bill's full life tribute, please



visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio.

