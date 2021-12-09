SCURLOCK, Wanda

SCURLOCK (Hopping), Wanda



88. She is survived by her children Victoria Marks, Anthony Scurlock, Joseph Scurlock and her 7 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and her son Jeffrey. Wanda loved to travel – she visited China, the UK, much of Europe and many of the United States. Wanda was active most of her life, enjoying tennis, golf, playing cards and waterskiing. She also loved taking family vacations to her favorite spot at Lake Wawasee, Indiana. Wanda had an infectious laugh and a bright smile. She was a great friend to many and was very active in the community and her church, St. Charles Borromeo Church. The family encourages anyone who wishes to donate to make a contribution to Veritas Health Care, a hospice provider.

