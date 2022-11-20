journal-news logo
SCROGGY, Patricia

2 hours ago

12/21/1925 - 11/02/2022

Patricia Scroggy, 96 years old, went to be with the Lord on November 2, 2022. She passed peacefully while in Sunrise Tuckahoe Memory Care in Richmond, Va. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Emerson Scroggy, who passed away in 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on December 2, 2022 at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willowdale Rd, Spfld., Oh. 45502.

