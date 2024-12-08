Scott, Nancy E.



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024. She is survived by her son, Kirby (Courtney) Reiling; grandchildren, Edmund "E.J." and Schyler; siblings, Mary (Cliff) Brahm, Jim (Cheryl) Scott, and Jay (Maria) Scott; and nephews and nieces. Services will be held on April 12, 2025 at 11:00am, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



