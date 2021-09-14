

SCOTT, Janice L.





80, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born in Chillicothe, OH, on March 4, 1941, a daughter of the late Ralph T. Hall, Sr., Elvin A., Sr. and Rosetta M. (Smith-Hall) Mickey. Janice was the oldest of 9 children. She was a 1959 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended Central State University. Janice was the 2004 Worthy Matron of Golden Star Chapter #1, Order of the Eastern Star, and Golden Circle #22, Dayton, OH; and a Prince Hall Affiliate where she continued membership until her health prevented participation. Janice leaves to cherish her memory: her loyal and devoted husband of 61 years, Robert D. "Bob" Scott, Sr.; sons,Robert D. "Rob" Scott, Jr. of Pickerington, OH, Richard D."Rick" Scott, Sr. of Springfield, OH, and Christopher R."Randy" (Tamika) Scott, Sr. of Gahanna, OH; siblings, Chris V. A., Sr. (Kathy) Mickey of Washington C.H., OH, Elvin A.(Buttons) Mickey, Jr. of Chillicothe, OH, Kyra R. Mickey-Brown of Chillicothe, OH, and Lara Benson of Columbus, OH; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; two uncles,Gordon A. (Sonya) Smith, Sr. of Chillicothe, OH, and Roscoe Mickey of Beaver, OH; aunt, Julia Mickey-Brown of Chillicothe, OH; loyal sister-in-law, Sondra K. Richardson-Hall; a dear cousin and friend, Jeanette "Pean" Beatty; very special former daughter-in-law, Lisa Brice-Johnson; and very special caregiver, Pam M. Hodge; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn infant son, Brandon (July 4, 1984); her ever precious grandson, Richard D. "Lil' Rick" Scott, Jr.; sisters, stillborn Baby Girl Mickey (December 6, 1950), and Tanya A.Cousins; brothers, Ralph T. (Tony) Hall, Jr. and Perry R. Hall; great-granddaughter, Dallas Montgomery; and grandparents, Alfred and Maggie (Harry) Hall, Stanley and Janet (Upthegrove) Smith, and Ross and Alameda (Lett) Mickey; and lifelong best friend of 68 years, Elizabeth Ann Scott. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St., Springfield, OH 45506. Please use the entrance on Mulberry Street. Interment: Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of