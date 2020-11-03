X

SCOTT, Henry

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SCOTT, Henry "Eugene"

Age 83, of New Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly

November 1, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Henry was born March 26, 1937, to Homer and Mattie (Allen) Scott

in Gainesboro, Tennessee. He worked for the City of Dayton for 30 years prior to his retirement. Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Thelma (Jones) Scott; daughter,

Theresa (Eric) Patterson; granddaughters, Lauren Patterson, and Bethany Patterson; great-granddaughter, Caroline Patterson; brother, Marson (Jewel) Scott; sister, Nannie (William) Jones; brother-in-law, Curtis Neal; sister-in-law, Jo (Mike) Wenclewicz; a host of loving

nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Geraldine "Gerry" (Charles) Anderson, Maydene Neal. A visitation will be held for Henry on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, with a

service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Holp Cemetery.


RogersFuneralHomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.