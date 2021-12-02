SCOTT, Clarice Collins



Clarice Collins Scott, 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2021, in her residence. Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Greater Prayer Garden C.O.G.I.C, 600 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until time of service which will be at 12 noon with Pastor Howard D. McMahon officiating. Rev Richard Allen William, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Shiloh Park Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face masks will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

