Scothon (Metzger), Merry Louise



SCOTHON, Merry Lou, age 82, passed away on May 22, 2023. She was born on June 10, 1940 in Buffalo, New York to John and Marion Metzger. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alan C. Scothon and her grandson Fletcher Austin. She is survived by 3 children and their families, Merry Beth Austin and her husband Don, Charles (Chuck) Scothon and his wife Annette, and Lynda Kay Baker and her husband Robert (Rob); her siblings John (Kathy) Metzger, George (Jane) Metzger, Jeri (Ed) Mulrow; her 11 grandchildren; and her 2 great-children and numerous bonus great-grandchildren. There will be a service to celebrate Merry Lou's life on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Baker- Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio 45415 with a visitation beginning at 12:30 pm. Interment will be at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Day City Hospice. Donations can be mailed in to 7601 Paragon Road Suite 203, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or online to daycityhospice.com

