SCIANAMBLO, Angelo V.



99, of Somerville, died on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. He was born on January 13, 1922, in Middletown. Angelo was the fourth of



seven children born and raised during the depression by Anna and Carlo Scianamblo, who



immigrated from Conversano, Italy, in 1915. Angelo was a 1938 graduate of Holy Trinity and 1940 graduate of Middletown High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1943, where he served his country proudly as an airplane mechanic on B17 and B24 bombers. He graduated from Miami University-Oxford in 1951, majoring in Marketing, Foreign Languages and Paper Technology. He also graduated from



International Management School in Phoenix, Arizona. He started his career at Black Clawson as an Apprentice Machinist then graduated to Journeyman Machinist. Later he advanced to the office as Export Manager and then became International Salesman for Latin America. He retired in 1987 after 47 years of service. He attended D. Russell Lee from 1980-1998. He wanted to learn trades that would help him on his farm. He took classes in Auto Mechanics, Plumbing, AC and Furnace, Electrical, Landscaping, etc. Angleo always loved music and dancing and did a lot of both in his 90+ years. Angelo is



survived by his loving wife, Vada (Sizemore) Scianamblo; stepson, Trent E. Rodgers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice (Lazaron) Scianamblo; stepson, Rocky L. Rodgers; parents; and sister, Louise Loncaric. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 4, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as



celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass from



9:00 -10:00 am at the church. Burial to follow at Woodside



Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com