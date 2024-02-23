Schwendeman (Krul), Cornelia J. "Corie"



Schwendeman, Cornelia J.,(Corie), peacefully passed away on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the age of 100 years + 11 months at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Corie was born on March 16,1923 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Herbert and Cornelia Krul. Preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Anthony John (Donchie); brother, Bill Krul; sisters, Johanna (Jopie) Elliott Allee, Margaretha (Red) Southard and son-in-law Brian Duffy. She is survived by her 9 children, Peter (Diane), Corie Linn (Chuck), Katie Horvat, Herb (Betty), Tony (Elaine), David (Blanca), Tim (Cathy), Anne Duffy, Steve (Nancy); 27 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Corie was the epitome of Catholic Life in Old North Dayton (OND). She was baptized, confirmed, educated, married and will have her burial at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church. Corie and her loving husband Tony (Donchie) managed to put their 9 children through Catholic grade school and high school. Corie devoted her life to the service of Old North Dayton and her Catholic Faith. She was a volunteer at Children's Medical Center as a "Baby Rocker" (Grandma Corie) for 31 years, assisted in the school's cafeterias, the food pantry, fish fries, bingo, church cleaning and other fund raising projects and received an award for blood donations (27.75 gallons). Corie embodied the spirit of Mary in her own life. Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church was indeed blessed to have had this FAITH-FILLED woman as a life-long parishioner. Please do not send flowers, instead Mom requests that your prayers and donations be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45404 or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. VISITATIONSunday, February 25th, 2024, 3:00pm until 6:00pm at WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME,1712Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, February 26th, 2024, 10:00am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45410. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton, OH 45409.



