journal-news logo
X

SCHWELLER, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHWELLER, David Michael

Age 63, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021, at Crossroads of Vandalia. He was preceded in death by an infant brother his brother Ronald; and father Eugene Schweller. He is survived by his mother, Gloria L. Schweller; daughter Jennifer Prindle-Smith; sisters Bonnie Cronin (Russell Brown), Janet (Robert) Mertzman, Pauline

Miller, Theresa (Rusty) Fredette, Julia (Randy) Frasure, Mary

(Richard) Gray; a brother Bruce (Karen) Schweller; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. David was a 1977 graduate of Beavercreek H.S. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wed., Nov. 3 at St. Anthony's Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tues., Nov. 2 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. The family requests visitors wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com

In Other News
1
NAGY, Dorothy
2
ANDERSON, Ronald
3
Brame, DPD Officer Kevin
4
ESPICH, Nancy
5
FARRA, Minnie
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top