SCHWELLER, David Michael



Age 63, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 25, 2021, at Crossroads of Vandalia. He was preceded in death by an infant brother his brother Ronald; and father Eugene Schweller. He is survived by his mother, Gloria L. Schweller; daughter Jennifer Prindle-Smith; sisters Bonnie Cronin (Russell Brown), Janet (Robert) Mertzman, Pauline



Miller, Theresa (Rusty) Fredette, Julia (Randy) Frasure, Mary



(Richard) Gray; a brother Bruce (Karen) Schweller; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. David was a 1977 graduate of Beavercreek H.S. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wed., Nov. 3 at St. Anthony's Church, 830 Bowen St., Dayton. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tues., Nov. 2 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. The family requests visitors wear a mask.



Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

