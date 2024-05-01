SCHWAB, Jean



Age 101, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, died on December 27, 2023 and will be dearly missed. She was born December 17, 1922 to S.W "Wesley" and Jennie Romberger in Abilene, Kansas. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank A Schwab in 1987, son Richard E Schwab in 2011, and sister Twila Joy Gough in 2019. Jean is survived by children, William A Schwab and his wife Judy (Fayetteville, Arkansas), Thomas O Schwab and his wife Cindi, (Belleair, Florida) and Julie A Schwab and her husband Ed, (Abingdon, Virginia). She was blessed with nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren in whom she took great delight. Jean lived most of her adult life in Hamilton, Ohio, and was active in her community. She was a charter member of the Butler County Bar Association Auxiliary, president and active member of the League of Women Voters, and a supporter and fundraiser for the arts and numerous non-profits. She was also a life-long learner. An avid reader, she explored a variety of subjects at the community college, took up painting, and studied dress making and design with a couturier after her children left the home. A gourmet cook, she and Frank were known for their entertaining. She was a kind, generous, and loyal friend. And more than 50 family members celebrated her role as the matriarch of the family at a reunion in 2017. A graveside service and burial of ashes will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery, 4030 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, 45015 with Deacon Jeff Merrill officiating. A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give.html



Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com